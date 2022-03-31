StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stepan by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stepan by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

