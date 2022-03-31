StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSE:SCL opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stepan by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stepan by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About Stepan (Get Rating)
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
