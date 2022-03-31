StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

USM stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

