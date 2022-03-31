StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

