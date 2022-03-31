StockNews.com Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

TGH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.