Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SDIG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 123,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.