Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,556,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

