Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

