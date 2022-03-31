Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
