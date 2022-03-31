Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 85.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

