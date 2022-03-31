Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

