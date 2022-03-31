Strs Ohio Sells 697 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in SYNNEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

SNX stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.