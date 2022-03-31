Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

