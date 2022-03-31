Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $269.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.