Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

