Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

NYSE SPH opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.