Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 149,951 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
