Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SUTNY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

