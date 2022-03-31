Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.31 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $57.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $570.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $643.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $666.31 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 519,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

