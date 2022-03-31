Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SMMT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,150 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.