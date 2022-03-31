Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of SMMT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
