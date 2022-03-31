Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.