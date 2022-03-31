Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.
SLF stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
