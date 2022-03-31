Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

