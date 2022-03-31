SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $777.53.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $564.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

