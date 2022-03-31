Switch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,246 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 930 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

