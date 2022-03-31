SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $81,858.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00815893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,827,305 coins and its circulating supply is 123,194,076 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.