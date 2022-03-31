Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 241,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

