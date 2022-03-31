TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Realty Income by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,114. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.42 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

