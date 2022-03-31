TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 652 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,746. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

