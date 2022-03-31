TAP Consulting LLC Invests $29,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,706,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

