TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. 49,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

