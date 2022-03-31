TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

