TAP Consulting LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 914,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,934,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.