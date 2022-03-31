TAP Consulting LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.25. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $148.26.

