TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Black Knight by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 97,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. 5,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,748. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

