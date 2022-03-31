Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TGB opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

