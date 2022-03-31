Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE TGB opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.