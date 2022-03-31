Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

