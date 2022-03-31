TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

NYSE:TRP opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

