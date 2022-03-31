Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 14,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,314. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Team news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Team by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Team by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

