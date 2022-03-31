Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital lowered shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).

LON TM17 traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 534 ($7.00). 86,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 599.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 686.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £772.28 million and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40).

In related news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,488.97). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,138.60). Insiders purchased a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 in the last quarter.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

