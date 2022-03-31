Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$58.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

TECK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,387. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $42.38.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

