Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 2,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,064. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $895,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

