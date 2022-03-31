Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.