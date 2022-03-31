Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.64.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $350.30. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

