Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.05. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,120 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

