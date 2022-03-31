TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,549 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

