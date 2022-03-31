Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.
In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $264,189,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
