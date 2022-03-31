Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $264,189,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.