Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,093.99 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 223.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $895.12 and a 200-day moving average of $950.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 49.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 189.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

