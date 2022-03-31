Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stake Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 610,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,482. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

