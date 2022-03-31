TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Lowered to $18.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

