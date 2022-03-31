The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

