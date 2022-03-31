The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 13,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

