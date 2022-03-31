The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €100.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.28 ($97.01).

ETR:NEM opened at €88.82 ($97.60) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €78.74 and a 200 day moving average of €91.81. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.24.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

